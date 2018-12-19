© eproduced by terms of license, Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported



A Secret Program on "Enhanced Interrogation"

© Karl Gunnarsson, licensed via Creative Commons



Roots in MKULTRA

"The antecedents of this unit had overseen much of the MKULTRA interrogation research in the 1950s and 1960s, published still-relevant classified papers on the merits of various interrogation techniques, contributed heavily to a 1963 KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation Manual and its derivative 1983 Human Resources Manual, assisted directly in early interrogations, and (with OMS) provided instruction in the Agency's Risk of Capture training."

"Special mission interrogations"

The "CTC Program" and "Standard" Techniques of Interrogation

"Truth Drugs"

Using "Quality Control" as a Way to Skirt Federal Laws Regarding Experiments on Prisoners

The effectiveness research, labeled "quality control," would have amounted to an illegal program of human experimentation, and OMS was acutely aware they were crossing or about to cross a very serious line.

A Program of "Applied Research"

Many Questions

In June 2017, Physicians for Human Rights

published

a

report

, authored by Dr. Scott Allen, demonstrating that the CIA's post-9/11 torture program constituted a regime of illegal human experimentation.

Jeffrey Kaye is a Psychologist (retired), blogger, and author of "Cover-up at Guantanamo" https://www.amazon.com/Cover-up-Guantanamo-Investigation-Suicides-Mohammed/dp/1520587090/