In southern Syrian province of Daraa, a large party was held to commemorate the solemn oath ceremony of over 350 former terrorists who became soldiers of the Syrian army. Syrian and Russian military officials attended the event."Hundreds of defectors and militant fighters, who once fought against the Syrian army in armed formations, gave on Sunday a solemn oath to serve the homeland," according to correspondent in Syria.To commemorate the event, a large party was held in the city of Daraa with the participation of Syrian officials as well as representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria.New Syrian army recruits said they wanted to free Syria from the remaining terrorists.Some of the recruits were incorporated into the 5th Mechanized Army Corps, which functions as a local militia.In October of this year, the Syrian president signed a decree amnestying all the deserters of the army that hid or fled from Syria. According to the decree, the deserters must surrender to the Syrian authorities during the next four months, if they are in Syrian territory, or in six months, if they have left abroad.Meanwhile, the military operation of the Turkish Army, which could start in the Syrian city of Manbij and east of the Euphrates River, has advantages for Turkey, the US and the Daesh [ISIS] terrorist group, said Kurdish politician for the People's Protection Units (YPG), Reizan Hedu.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey was about to start an operation in the Syrian city of Manbij against the Kurdish YPG if the United States did not remove the Kurdish militia from there. The Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in which the YPG is the Syrian branch of, announced that it would respond to Turkey harshly if the operation against Kurdish forces in Syria was to begin.