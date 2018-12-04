© AP/Sergei Grits



"As part of the implementation of the decree of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic B. Assad dated November 9, 2018, the Syrian authorities continue to work on amnesty for those who evade from military service, including those among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups. As for December 2, 2018, in total 14,522 were granted amnesty," the statement says.

More than 14,500 Syrians who evaded the duties of military service, including among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups, were granted amnesty in Syria as of December 2, head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin said on Sunday.Solomatin also said that one ceasefire violation had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, adding that militants attacked the village of Hifsin in the province of Hama.he added.As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it isMoscow is assisting Damascus in this, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.