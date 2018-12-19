© Jack Taylor/Getty Images



Having even one night without sleep leads people to view junk food more favourably, research suggests.Scientists attribute the effect to the way food rewards are processed by the brain. Previous studies have found that a lack of shuteye is linked to expanding waistlines, with some suggesting disrupted sleep might affect hormone levels, resulting in changes in how hungry or full people feel."Our data brings us a little closer to understanding the mechanism behind how sleep deprivation changes food valuation," said Prof Jan Peters, a co-author of the research from the University of Cologne.Writing in the Journal of Neuroscience, Peters and colleagues describe how they recruited 32 healthy men aged between 19 and 33 and gave all of them the same dinner of pasta and veal, an apple and a strawberry yoghurt.Participants were then either sent home to bed wearing a sleep-tracking device, or kept awake in the laboratory all night with activities including parlour games.All returned the next morning to have their hunger and appetite rated, while 29 of the men had their levels of blood sugar measured, as well as levels of certain hormones linked to stress and appetite. Participants also took part in a game in which they were presented with pictures of 24 snack food items, such as chocolate bars, and 24 inedible items, including hats or mugs, and were first asked to rate how much they would be willing to pay for them on a scale of €0-€3.During a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan, they were asked to choose whether or not they would actually buy the object when its price was fixed - an experiment that allowed researchers to look at participants' brain activity upon seeing pictures of food and other items.A week later, the experiment was repeated, with the participants who had previously stayed up allowed to sleep, and vice versa.But the team found there was no link between individuals' changes in levels of des-acyl ghrelin and any of the brain or behaviour differences - although Peters said that could be because levels were very high and participants were equally hungry whether rested or not.But Peters said that what was driving the changes in activity in the amygdala and hypothalamus was unclear. "We know that changes in other neurotransmitters such as dopamine occur following sleep deprivation, so this might be another candidate," he said.Christian Benedict, a neuroscientist at Uppsala University in Sweden who was not involved in the study, welcomed the research.He said it was important to remember that many factors besides sleep can affect body weight. "It is not only about sleep. Physical activity matters, dietary things, food and accessibility. So we should not break it down only to sleep."