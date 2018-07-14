Stop Wasting Time

Work Brain and Body

Quiet the Mental Chatter

Eat Enough Food

Specialized Tips For Sleep OptimizationUse a Dawn Simulator Alarm Clock

When You Wake Up, Get Up

Expose Yourself To Bright Light For At Least Half an Hour In the Morning

Before "The Day" Starts, Get Some Physical Activity

Have Your Caffeine (If You Do Caffeine)

Eat Animal Protein For Breakfast

Try Meditation

Go For a Barefoot Stroll

Reduce or Eliminate Electronics Usage After Dark

Favor Warm, Dim Lights

Read Fiction In Bed

Keep Your Goggles Hand

y

Drink Coffee

Avoid All-Nighters, But If You Have to Pull One, Embrace It

You wake up at the same time you woke up the previous few months. Because your circadian rhythm is rock-solid, you don't need an alarm. You make coffee (or tea) and breakfast-steak and eggs, maybe some melon-and go outside without any shoes on. You stand in the damp grass, making sure to get a real connection between your bare feet and the natural ground, and do some light movement to get the blood flowing. You have a hard workout coming up later, or else you might go a bit harder. You eat your food and drink your coffee (or just drink coffee if you're skipping breakfast) while enjoying the light. If the weather's bad, you eat indoors with your 10,000 lux full spectrum light pointed at you.



After the requisite half hour of light exposure, you start your day. A short commute gets you to work, where you immediately launch into the day's tasks. You'd rather not procrastinate and have to deal with your tasks later or, even worse, toss and turn in bed poring over all the things you neglected and must address. No, it's much better to just get moving.



Before lunch, you squeeze in a workout. Barbell lunges, Romanian deadlifts, pullups, and weighted pushups, followed by a few sprinting rounds on the rower. This workout leaves you feeling quite ragged, so you make sure to eat a serving of fruit and upgrade to a Really Big Ass Salad with an extra burger patty on top to replenish glycogen, hit your protein requirements, and provide enough calories. You don't want to head into bedtime with a large caloric deficit and muscles screaming for protein; that would be terrible for sleep quality.



After lunch, you continue working, feeling very productive. The workout has energized you mentally. It's quite warm and sunny out, so you take your laptop outside and continue killing it with a little extra sun. You feel an additional burst of energy. Thinking back to the study where artificial blue lights were found to increase daytime alertness and work output in office employees, you reckon natural afternoon sunlight has a similar effect. You're able to wrap up a project you thought would take at least until next week.



You leave work feeling content with your day. You got everything you needed to get done and had a great workout. Nothing else is "required" of you. The rest of the night is yours to do with as you wish. The commute home is pleasant, despite taking longer than usual. You spend the extra 20 minutes on the road practicing mindfulness meditation, and it really seems to help you deal with the otherwise rude drivers. Hopefully, this "traffic meditation" has similarly beneficial effects on sleep quality as normal meditation.



As soon as the sun begins to dip below the horizon, you turn on the warm, dim lights or light some candles. This signals to your circadian clock that nighttime's approaching and it's almost time to start pumping out the melatonin.



Dinner is fairly light. You don't want to overdo it right before bed. You do eat a bit of the sweet potatoes your partner prepared, since they look good and you take this to mean your body could use a few extra carbs. Carbs at night tend to improve sleep rather than hurt it, as long as you actually have a reason to eat them (your hard workout).



Your partner wants to watch an episode of "Chef's Table" on Netflix. This has become a nightly routine of sorts, a signal to your body that it's almost bedtime. To reduce the negative effects of blue light on melatonin production while being able to watch one of your favorite shows, you both throw on some orange safety goggles to block most of the blue light coming off the TV. You sip on some bone broth and your partner takes some collagen. Each provide the glycine you need to improve sleep quality. You each yawn several times, a good indication that the goggles are doing the trick.



Just before bed, you realize you're a little thirsty, but the cold water's in the fridge. You slip the goggles back on before opening the fridge. A flood of blue light escapes, searching for exposed retinas to invade. It finds none, and your circadian clock goes on thinking it's still nighttime. Phew.



Your phone buzzes. Apple News has sent you an alert; "something" happened. Someone said something outrageous. Someone is offended. You're tempted, but in the end you turn your phone to airplane mode and continue with your bedtime routine. it's not worth it. It's not important.



Something still feels "off." You eat a small spoon of raw local wildflower honey to make sure you have enough liver glycogen to get you through the night without a wakeup; after all, that workout was pretty damn intense.



Now it's time for bed. You grab your Kindle and your partner grabs a book. You keep the goggles on to deal with the blue light emitted by the reader; your partner flips on a red reading light beside the bed, as red has no effect on melatonin.



You don't quite remember falling asleep. All you know is suddenly the room is filled with morning sunlight, you're wide awake, and the world is ready to be conquered.