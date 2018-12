© NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute



The research is described in a paper published yesterday (Dec. 17) in the journal Icarus.



Chances are, you wouldn't recognize Saturn without its trademark thick band of rings. But if you could travel 300 million years into the future, you would need to, because by then, chances are those rings would be gone - and they could disappear even faster.That's the conclusion of a new investigation intoombined with earlier research this year using Cassini data to look at a different type of inflow from the rings to the planet, that find means the stunning structures"We are lucky to be around to see Saturn's ring system, which," lead author James O'Donoghue, a space physicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement . "However, if rings are temporary,of a special form of hydrogen that glows in infrared light. That specific form of hydrogen makes up " ring rain ," a phenomenon scientists have been working to pin down for decades.And the results were stark: If the sheer volume of ring rain the scientists spotted during those few hours is typical for Saturn's weather forecast, that rain would eat up a huge amount of the icy rings, between 925 and 6,000 lbs. (420 to 2,800 kilograms) every second. That rate, combined with the current mass of Saturn's rings , is what lets scientists calculate that 300-million-year life expectancy, although the large range on the infall calculation means there's quite a bit of uncertainty about the rings' lifetime.The fate of the rings looks even grimmer considering research published earlier this year using