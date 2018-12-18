© Jared Rodriguez / Truthout



Jedi Powers?

Lifted to Dominance by Its "Cloud"

Privatizing the Pentagon's Brain and Central Nervous System

What Will JEDI "Know"?

Amazon's Prying Ears and Eyes

The current political environment makes the idea of selling facial recognition products to the government even more objectionable. Police have stepped up spying on black activists, and the Trump administration is continuing its all-out assault on immigrants. Supercharging surveillance is not something we want to contribute to in any way. For Amazon to say that we require our Rekognition customers to follow the law is no guarantee of civil liberties at all - it's a way to avoid taking responsibility for the negative uses of this technology.

What Does It Tell You When Tech Workers Rebel?

We can no longer ignore our industry's and our technologies' harmful biases, large-scale breaches of trust, and lack of ethical safeguards. These are life and death stakes. We risk potentially catastrophic outcomes if we continue to deploy global technical systems without care, deliberation, and a clear understanding of our significant responsibility.

Amazon and Microsoft Bosses Ignore Worker Concerns, Pledge Pentagon Allegiance

I'd let them in if it were me. I like 'em, I want all of them in. But this is a great country, and it does need to be defended.

Who Will Be in Charge?

What Does JEDI Mean to the US and the World?