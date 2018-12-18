© Agence France-Presse / George Ourfalian



The Russian military police have established themselves as an effective structure in Syria and earned a good reputation among civilians for their peacekeeping efforts, the chief of the main directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry's military police, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Ivanovsky, said on Tuesday."According to the assessments of the leadership of the armed forces, local population, observers, the military police, first of all, have established themselves as a successful structure in conditions of these special objectives of humanitarian mission and peacekeeping operations," Ivanovsky told reporters at the Hmeimim air base after decorating those Russian military police officers who have completed their mission in Syria and are leaving for the home country.The similar ceremonies took place at an observation post of the Idlib de-escalation zone and in a demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, the region that the Russian military police have been patrolling since September.The military police were created in 2015 within the Russian Armed Forces. They are active in Syria where they help patrol the Idlib buffer zone and the Golan Heights, as well as protect UN aid convoys.