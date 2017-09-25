A serviceman of the Russian Military Police platoon in north Hama countryside was filmed rescuing a Syrian soldier wounded by a massive jihadi attack that was launched on Tuesday and targeted a platoon of the Russian Military Police monitoring the de-escalation zone, Muraselon reported.The Russian soldiers fought off the attack for several hours before a battalion of the Syrian Army's Special Operations arrived to help secure the Russian allies, the Muraselon report continued.On September 19, terrorists launched a large-scale offensive on military positions. Once surrounded, Russian servicemen fought off attacks from the terrorists for several hours. At first, the militants covered the battlefield with powerful mortar and artillery fire, and then went on the attack with pickup trucks equipped that had large-caliber machine guns.To repel the attack, the Special Operations operatives, with the support of the Russian Air Force Agency, inflicted a powerful blow to the terrorists, after which the surrounded military police managed to break through and withdraw to a safe place. As a result of the fighting, three soldiers were injured.The offensive of the militants in general was stopped. A total of 850 terrorists, 11 tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment were eliminated. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the offensive by terrorist forces was initiated by US intelligence services.