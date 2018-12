On Dec. 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty before Judge Rudolph Contreras. On Dec. 7, 2017, Judge Contreras was suddenly removed from the case without any public explanation. That same day it was announced Judge Emmet Sullivan would be replacing Judge Contreras. On Feb. 21, 2018, Judge Sullivan filed what is known as a "Brady Ruling" instructing the prosecution team to hand over any exculpatory evidence to Flynn and his legal team that had been withheld from them up to that point. The Mueller team then spent the next 11 months asking for Flynn's sentencing to be delayed, pushing the date back three times, until finally a firm date of Dec. 18, 2018, was set. Having a firm date set at last allowed both sides involved in the case to file the required pre-sentencing memorandums.

Entrapment

"Certain information summarized or quoted in this Memorandum derives from documents furnished to Defendant's counsel pursuant to the Protective Order, United States v. Flynn, 17 CR 232 (D.D.C. Feb. 21, 2018) (Doc. 22). Undersigned counsel conferred with the Government, which represented that disclosing the selected information does not constitute a violation of the Protective Order."

About the Author:

Brian Cates is a writer based in South Texas and author of Nobody Asked For My Opinion ... But Here It Is Anyway! He can be reached on Twitter at @drawandstrike.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the legal team representing General Michael Flynn, Trump's former NSA adviser who was convicted by the Mueller Special Counsel of a single count of perjury, made a legal filing in the court of federal judge Emmet Sullivan.That legal filing was very revealing, but to understand why it is such a bombshell requires briefly going over the timeline of events in this most unusual case.(Note: A Brady disclosure filing is made when a judge wants to make absolutely sure before proceeding to sentencing thatFor prosecutors to withhold exculpatory evidence from a defendant who pleaded guilty isthat an officer of the court can commit.)The Mueller Special Counsel team went first, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, making a public filing in whichover the past year, as well as his extensive interviews with other offices inside the Department of Justice handling other investigations.Exactly one week later, and one week before his scheduled sentencing date, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, Flynn's legal team made its own filing In its memo to the judge, Flynn's legal team revealed how then-Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe helped entrap the genera l with a phone call to Flynn whereand that the FBI agents assigned to interview himThe two agents alsoWhile those revelations have gotten much media attention,in the Flynn filing that's gotten much less notice.Footnote 20 in the filing says this:That footnote does not say exactly when the Mueller Special Counsel handed over these exculpatory documents detailing the scheme to entrap Flynn. But, it's clear from the way that footnote is wordedWell, if the judge made the ruling official on Feb. 21, and the Mueller Special Counsel team waited until, let's say, August to finally cough up these documents, they can of course make the claim they didn't violate Judge Sullivan's order. We'll soon know if Judge Sullivan agrees with this assertion.You know what it means when a federal judge catches federal prosecutors in the act of withholding exculpatory evidence from a defendant and that defendant has already pleaded guilty?The mainstream media just spent the last year claiming Contreras' sudden removal from this case meant nothing much at all, and the subsequent 12 months of sentencing delays was due to all that awesome cooperation Flynn was supposedly giving to Mueller for his investigation into Trump and his associates.In fact, at least one major reason why Judge Contreras was suddenly pulled off this case is a matter of public record, even if Democrats and the media don't want people to remember what it is:It now seems there might have been another reason for the long sentencing delay:In the end, they failed, and at a still undetermined date, they finally handed over to Flynn all the exculpatory evidence they'd been withholding from him.If it indeed proves to be the case that Flynn and his legal team received these exculpatory documents only after pleading guilty because Judge Sullivan ordered Mueller's team to turn over anything they'd been withholding,