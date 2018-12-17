That legal filing was very revealing, but to understand why it is such a bombshell requires briefly going over the timeline of events in this most unusual case.
- On Dec. 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty before Judge Rudolph Contreras.
- On Dec. 7, 2017, Judge Contreras was suddenly removed from the case without any public explanation.
- That same day it was announced Judge Emmet Sullivan would be replacing Judge Contreras.
- On Feb. 21, 2018, Judge Sullivan filed what is known as a "Brady Ruling" instructing the prosecution team to hand over any exculpatory evidence to Flynn and his legal team that had been withheld from them up to that point.
- The Mueller team then spent the next 11 months asking for Flynn's sentencing to be delayed, pushing the date back three times, until finally a firm date of Dec. 18, 2018, was set.
- Having a firm date set at last allowed both sides involved in the case to file the required pre-sentencing memorandums.
The Mueller Special Counsel team went first, on Tuesday, Dec. 4, making a public filing in which it asked for no jail time for Flynn based of his cooperation over the past year, as well as his extensive interviews with other offices inside the Department of Justice handling other investigations.
Exactly one week later, and one week before his scheduled sentencing date, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, Flynn's legal team made its own filing, and in doing so dropped several bombshells on the Mueller Special Counsel and the SpyGate plotters.
Entrapment
In its memo to the judge, Flynn's legal team revealed how then-Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe helped entrap the general with a phone call to Flynn where he suggested he have no legal counsel present, and that the FBI agents assigned to interview him never alerted him that they were there investigating a criminal matter. The two agents also never warned Flynn at any time during this interview he'd be liable for criminal penalties if he lied to them at any point.
While those revelations have gotten much media attention, there's another bombshell in the Flynn filing that's gotten much less notice.
Footnote 20 in the filing says this:
"Certain information summarized or quoted in this Memorandum derives from documents furnished to Defendant's counsel pursuant to the Protective Order, United States v. Flynn, 17 CR 232 (D.D.C. Feb. 21, 2018) (Doc. 22). Undersigned counsel conferred with the Government, which represented that disclosing the selected information does not constitute a violation of the Protective Order."That footnote does not say exactly when the Mueller Special Counsel handed over these exculpatory documents detailing the scheme to entrap Flynn. But, it's clear from the way that footnote is worded the Mueller team is trying to preemptively deny that handing it over when they finally did was any sort of violation of the Brady Ruling that Judge Sullivan issued to them on Feb. 21.
Well, if the judge made the ruling official on Feb. 21, and the Mueller Special Counsel team waited until, let's say, August to finally cough up these documents, they can of course make the claim they didn't violate Judge Sullivan's order. We'll soon know if Judge Sullivan agrees with this assertion.
You know what it means when a federal judge catches federal prosecutors in the act of withholding exculpatory evidence from a defendant and that defendant has already pleaded guilty? It means a very severe violation of the defendant's rights has occurred. Behavior like this has gotten entire federal cases tossed in the past, including the Ted Stevens case and, just late last year, the Cliven Bundy case.
The mainstream media just spent the last year claiming Contreras' sudden removal from this case meant nothing much at all, and the subsequent 12 months of sentencing delays was due to all that awesome cooperation Flynn was supposedly giving to Mueller for his investigation into Trump and his associates.
In fact, at least one major reason why Judge Contreras was suddenly pulled off this case is a matter of public record, even if Democrats and the media don't want people to remember what it is: Peter Strzok and Lisa Page got caught in their text messages talking about getting together with their friend "Rudy" and trying to influence him, but being especially clever about how they went about doing it.
It now seems there might have been another reason for the long sentencing delay: The Mueller team was desperately trying to figure out how to avoid having to hand over these exculpatory documents to Flynn's lawyers and giving away the entire entrapment scheme.
In the end, they failed, and at a still undetermined date, they finally handed over to Flynn all the exculpatory evidence they'd been withholding from him.
If it indeed proves to be the case that Flynn and his legal team received these exculpatory documents only after pleading guilty because Judge Sullivan ordered Mueller's team to turn over anything they'd been withholding, not only is this case going to be tossed, the federal prosecutors involved in it are going to face legal discipline for their behavior.
About the Author:
Brian Cates is a writer based in South Texas and author of Nobody Asked For My Opinion ... But Here It Is Anyway! He can be reached on Twitter at @drawandstrike.
Comment: We are all still guessing what goes on in Mueller Country. See also: