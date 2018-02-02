Puppet Masters
...Special Counsel Robert Mueller now asks for postponement of sentencing:
This is all beginning to go backwards.
It is not coincidental that Brandon L Van Grack is the signatory to the delay request by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's request to the new Judge, Emmet G Sullivan.
If, as has been reported, Inspector General Michael Horowitz now has evidence the FBI manipulated their FD-302 (interrogation and questioning) documents, as also admitted by FBI agent Peter Strzok in related matters regarding Clinton...
.... and those manipulated or falsified FBI 302's (containing FBI investigative notes of Michael Flynn's questioning during the January 2017 interview), were used in the actual Flynn charging documents.
With the IG exposing falsified and manipulative investigative practices by the FBI, Mueller would have no alternative but to throw the brakes on. This whole thing is turning into a sh*t-show of epic proportions. EARLIER WE DISCUSSED
The Robert Mueller lawyer, the Special Counsel attorney that signed General Flynn's Statement of Offense filed in U.S, District Court 12/1/2017 was "Brandon L Van Grack". [See page #5]
Pdf Link)
Questions:
A) What reason would Van Grack have for taking the call from the transition attorney in the first place? and then,
B) what reason would he have for lying about the information that was requested?
It is my belief, based on mounting evidence, a specific cast of characters - within the Mueller "Russia Election Interference" probe - were placed there to protect the people behind the FBI's 2016 counterintelligence operation against Trump.
I suspect the same FBI and DOJ "small group", the team who worked diligently to ensure Hillary Clinton was never found culpable in the 2015/2016 email investigation, later worked on the 2016 Trump counterintelligence operation (FISA wiretapping surveillance etc).
That same "small group" within the FBI and DOJ were then given the task in 2017 of covering both prior operations:
A) *Clear Hillary Clinton, and
B) *Counterintel op on Trump.
To cover, cloud and protect the DOJ and FBI officials engaged in both operations, the "small group" is now assembled within Robert Mueller's Special Counsel team.
Inside Mueller's crew, the "small group" essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering.... under the auspices of investigating 'Muh Russia' etc.
If the "small group" comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail.
That's why the Special Counsel attorney that signed General Flynn's Statement of Offense filed Dec. 1, 2017, was the same attorney who responded to the Trump transition team inquiry. Brandon L Van Grack.
This "small group" are essentially career DOJ and FBI staff lawyers behind and beside the visible names we have recently become aware of: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page, Bill Priestap, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, James Baker etc.
Comment: It is unraveling...much faster than it took to create. The truth cannot be shaken, but a lie can dissipate in a moment's time.
