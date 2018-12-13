© Sputnik / Alexei Drushinin



For Cuban professor Roberto Henandez, Venezuela has the right to defend itself and it is hypocritical that Colombia is expressing concern about the joint military maneuvers between Venezuela and Russia.Hernandez's analysis comes in response to accusations made by Colombia on Wednesday through Colombian President Iván Duque.The Colombian president made statements to radio station RCN, criticizing the joint aerial exercises between Venezuela and Russia this week in Venezuelan airspace, which Duque described as a "provocation."Cuban professor Roberto Hernandez criticized the Colombian president for the statements and denounced that the country has made high investments in the military sector in addition to seeking a rapprochement with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) becoming the main military ally of the alliance in the South America."It seems that [OAS Secretary General Luis] Almagro insists on ignoring the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, which has full powers and assumed the tasks of the National Assembly declared in contempt, but the Secretary General of the OAS only sees the instructions received from their heads in Washington, "said Hernandez.He added that it is absurd and dangerous for the Secretary General of the OAS to speak of "violating the fundamental norms of international law", implying without evidence, according to the professor, that Venezuela stores or owns nuclear weapons of its own or of third parties in its territory.Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced on Wednesday that in the Colombian municipality of Tona, in the Department of Santander, the G8 paramilitary group is in training, with more than 734 Colombian and Venezuelan mercenaries to simulate attacks by Venezuelan forces and to initiate a violent escalation against Venezuela.