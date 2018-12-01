Donald Trump Putin handshake
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands in Helsinki, Finland.
The Wall Street Journal has issued a correction after incorrectly identifying the president of Russia as 'Vladimir Trump'. They then appeared to edit their own correction in an effort to cover up the almighty gaffe.

The paper issued an initial correction at the bottom of online article on Donald Trump's cancellation of a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday, which read: "Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake erroneously identified him as Vladimir Trump in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29)".

To make matters worse, the paper then later corrected their correction to remove exactly what they "misidentified" the president as. The edited version now reads: "Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake misidentified Mr. Putin in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29)."


The mistake and subtle attempt to mask the blunder didn't go unnoticed by amused readers who took to Twitter to poke fun at the "amazing" gaffe.