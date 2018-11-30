© Jorg Blank/AFP/Getty Images



The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, will likely miss the opening of the G20 summit in Argentina after her plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing after developing technical problems.the German news agency DPA reported.The Airbus A340 was met on the tarmac by fire engines, DPA said, adding that the captain told the passengers the plane had to turn back asAccording to German military blog Augengeradeaus.net,"We will not be proceeding today," Merkel's spokeswoman told the news agency AFP.The Chancellery did not confirm these reports.The G20 summit in Buenos Aires which starts on Friday comes amid growing economic uncertainty and global displeasure with Donald Trump's trade policy.