U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post on Tuesday that "one reason" for the United States to remain in the Middle East is Israel.Trump made the comment during a portion of the interview in whichTrump said. He then explained that"Oil is becoming less and less of a reason because we're producing more oil now than we've ever produced. So, you know,Trump explained.Last week, Trump said the U.S. would maintain its partnership with Saudi Arabia to "ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region."Referring to the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Trump said:In any case,They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran."Trump added that "it is our paramount goal to fully eliminate the threat of terrorism throughout the world!"