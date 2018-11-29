© REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

killing for what you believe in can prove problematic.

In a bid to persuade young people to join the army, veteran and Tory MP Johnny Mercer decried how unpopular violence has become, tweeting:The hawkish Mercer,, later added, somewhat ambiguously, that "at some point - somewhere - someone - is going to have to stand up to Russia in the traditional sense."Mercer, supposedly an up-and-coming force in the Tory party, was reminded by those on Twitter thatSome reminded Mercer of his fellow MP, Labour's Jo Cox, who was killed by a far-right nationalist. Meanwhile,Others took a different tact, @TheGraveside garnered hundreds of likes when posting that the husband of Mercer's boss, Philip May, has numerous financial interests in arms companies.Concerning Russia, Mercer has been one of parliament's most hawkish MPs. In the fallout over the Skripal poisoning, he asked how Russia could remain on the UN Security Council as one of its five permanent members."How Russia can credibly remain a P5 member is hard to see. UNSC becoming obselete [sic] with Russia committing war-like acts on another P5 member. New body/forum required? They will only respond to strength."