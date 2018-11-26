© Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole



Trade turnover between Russia and the UK may reach $14 billion by the end of 2018, according to Boris Abramov, a Russian trade representative in the UK."The volume of mutual trade has nearly reached $10 billion from January through September of the current year, markingcompared to the same period a year ago," Abramov said at the 4th Russian-British Business Forum, kicking off in London.The Russian official added that non-resource exports had increased by eight percent during the indicated period.Abramov said.The comments come amid steadily escalating diplomatic conflict between Moscow and London.this year after the UK government blamed Russian military intelligence of poisoning former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.The incident, that is still being investigated, evoked a wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between Russia and the Western countries, including toughening of US sanctions.