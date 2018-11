© James B. Anderson



It's nicknamed the "humongous fungus"-an unusually large fungal growth belonging to a single genetic individual. An updated analysis of this gigantic fungal beast shows it's substantially larger and older than scientists initially thought.This single genetic individual, known as C1, belongs to a species of fungus called Armillaria gallica, otherwise known as the honey mushroom. When University of Toronto biologist James B. Anderson first studied this large growth in 1992, he was astounded by its sheer size. Anderson and his colleagues estimated that it was 1,500 years old, weighed 100,000 kilograms (110 tons) and covered around 37 acres (15 hectares) of forest floor in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.Nearly 30 years later, and as a final scientific act before his retirement, Anderson decided to return to the Michigan forest to take more precise measurements of C1 and to see if its cells had changed over the decades.Looking at hundreds of samples taken from 2015 to 2017, Anderson had to revise his earlier estimates. As he points out in his updated study,"I view these estimates as the lower bound," said Anderson in a statement. "The fungus could actually be much older. However, we think we have circumscribed its entire dimensions, which wasn't the case in 1992."Like other fungi, A. gallica sprouts mushrooms on the forest floor, but this species also utilizes a subterranean network of mycelium-underground tendrils that sustain the oversized organism by searching and latching onto sources of food.Fungi, as you may recall from grade 4 science class, aren't capable of photosynthesis, instead having to obtain food by growing on other living or dead organisms, such as decaying plant or animal matter. The tendrils of Armillaria fungi are equipped with an organ called rhizomorphs, andIn addition to characterizing the size, weight, and age of C1, Anderson also studied its cells, which were compared to a reference genome of A. gallica. Analysis of over 245 cell samples showed that DNA mutation rates in the C1 individual are exceptionally low. Some mutations were observed, but they didn't seem to influence the health of the fungus or its appearance."What we think that tells us is that there must be some mechanism by which the fungus protects itself from mutations," said Anderson.That mechanism somehow allows the fungus to localize mutations in areas where they don't cause much damage. In the paper, Anderson and his colleagues speculate that this mechanism prevents deleterious mutations from occurring in parts of the rhizomorphs responsible for perpetuating the organism's ongoing growth and development. Learning more about this process, the researchers argue, could lead to developments in cancer research."It could be an interesting point of comparison," said Anderson. "Cancer is so unstable, mutates at a high rate, and is prone to genomic changes, while A. gallica is a very persistent organism with few mutations."The study still needs to go through peer review, but it's currently available at the the biorxiv preprint server.As a final aside,