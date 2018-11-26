© Getty Images/Marcos del Mazo

A Tory MP has risked controversy once more after blocking a parliamentary bill to help protect children from female genital mutilation (FGM), months after sparking outrage after impeding a bill to criminalize upskirting.Sir Christopher Chope shouted "object" to the bill which would've added a one-line amendment to the Children's Act 1989. The line, proposed by Labour peer Lord Michael Berkeley, read: "considerably extend protection to young girls at risk of genital mutilation."The MP for Christchurch, Dorset, sparked outrage from activists and fellow MPs alike. Calls for him to be deselected as an MP were abundant with many referencing his previous controversies.In June, Chope induced a similar reaction after he objected to a bill that would see upskirting become a criminal offense.Explaining his actions over upskirting, Chope argued that his objection was about "who controls the House of Commons on Fridays," telling the Bournemouth Echo that "The government has been hijacking time that is rightfully that of backbenchers...this is something I have fought for in most of my time as an MP and it goes to the very heart of the power balance between the government and parliament."The bill is expected to be passed in the coming months.Chope's colleague Penny Mourdant, the International Development Secretary, garnered cross-party support after she secured a £50m aid package to help stop FGM.Congratulating Mourdant, Berkeley posted: "Amazing that Chope can halt an important improvement to the protection of young girls & how ironic that he has done so (for no discernible reason) on the day you launch this initiative."