it comes from its power to signal status

During the summer, my father asked me whether the money he'd spent to finance my first few years at Fordham University in New York City, one of the more expensive private colleges in the United States, had been well spent. I said yes, which was a lie.I majored in computer science, a field with good career prospects, and involved myself in several extracurricular clubs. Since I managed to test out of some introductory classes, I might even have been able to graduate a year early - thereby producing a substantial cost savings for my family. But the more I learned about the relationship between formal education and actual learning, the more I wondered why I'd come to Fordham in the first place.According to the not-for-profit College Board , the average cost of a school year at a private American university was almost $35,000 in 2017 - a figure I will use for purposes of rough cost-benefit analysis. (While public universities are less expensive thanks to government subsidies, the total economic cost per student-year, including the cost borne by taxpayers, typically is similar.) The average student takes about 32 credits worth of classes per year (with a bachelor's degree typically requiring at least 120 credits in total). So a 3-credit class costs just above $3,000, and a 4-credit class costs a little more than $4,000.What do students get for that price? I asked myself this question on a class by class basis, and have found an enormous mismatch between price and product in almost all cases. Take the two 4-credit calculus classes I took during freshman year. The professor had an unusual teaching style that suited me well, basing his lectures directly on lectures posted online by MIT. Half the class, including me, usually skipped the lectures and learned the content by watching the original material on MIT's website. When the material was straightforward, I sped up the video. When it was more difficult, I hit pause, re-watched it, or opened a new tab on my browser so I could find a source that covered the same material in a more accessible way. From the perspective of my own convenience and education, it was probably one of the best classes I've taken in college. But I was left wondering:Another class I took, Philosophical Ethics, involved a fair bit of writing. The term paper, which had an assigned minimum length of 5,000 words, had to be written in two steps - first a full draft and then a revised version that incorporated feedback from the professor. Is $3,250 an appropriate cost for feedback on 10,000 words? That's hard to say. But consider that the going rate on the web for editing this amount of text is just a few hundred dollars. Even assuming that my professor is several times more skilled and knowledgeable, it's not clear that this is a good value proposition.Last semester, I took a 4-credit class called Computer Organization. There was a total of 23 lectures, each of 75 minutes length - or about 29 hours of lectures. I liked the professor and enjoyed the class.Like many of my fellow students, I spend most of my time in class on my laptop: Twitter, online chess, reading random articles. From the back of the class, I can see that other students are doing likewise. One might think that all of these folks will be in trouble when test time comes around. But watching a few salient online videos generally is all it takes to master the required material. You see the pattern here:All of these calculations are necessarily imprecise, of course. But for the most part, I would argue, the numbers I have presented here underestimate the true economic cost of bricks-and-mortar college education, since I have not imputed the substantial effective subsidies that come through government tax breaks, endowments and support programs run by all levels of government.So given all this, why are we told that, far from being a rip-off, college is a great deal? "In 2014, the median full-time, full-year worker over age 25 with a bachelor's degree earned nearly 70% more than a similar worker with just a high school degree," read one typical online report from 2016. The occasion was Jason Furman, then head of Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, tweeting out data showing that the ratio of an average college graduate's earnings to a similarly situated high-school graduate's earnings had grown from 1.1 in 1975 to more than 1.6 four decades later.One explanation lies in what Caplan calls "ability bias":. In other words, when colleges boast about the "70% income premium" they supposedly provide students, they are taking credit for abilities that those students already had before they set foot on campus, and which they likely could retain and commercially exploit even if they never got a college diploma. By Caplan's estimate, ability bias accounts for about 45% of the vaunted college premium. Which would means that a college degree actually boosts income by about 40 points, not the oft-cited 70.Of course, 40% is still a huge premium. But Caplan digs deeper by asking how that premium is earned. And in his view,A job candidate who also happens to be someone who managed to get through the college admissions process, followed by four years of near constant testing, likely is someone who is also intelligent and conscientious, and who can be relied on to conform to institutional norms. It doesn't matter what the applicant was tested on, since it is common knowledge that most of what one learns in college will never be applied later in life. What matters is that these applicants were tested on something. Caplan estimates that signaling accounts for around 80% of the 40-point residual college premium described above, which, if true, would leave less than ten percentage points - from the original 70 - left to be accounted for.There are many signs that the signaling model of education is correct. Consider the case of a Canadian named Guillaume Dumas , who, between 2008 and 2012, attended lectures at prestigious universities such as Yale, Stanford and UC Berkeley without being enrolled. It turned out that this was surprisingly easy, since colleges do little to prevent non-students from sitting in on classes. Many professors are even feel flattered if their lectures attract outsiders, which is why so many of them put their lectures on the web. But think about what this means: If the knowledge conferred by university lectures were so intrinsically valuable - as opposed to just a means to a diploma - why would these schools and professors essentially be giving it away for free? The answer is that they know what Caplan knows - which is that it isThe general public, too, is aware of this - which is why almost no one seems interested in following Dumas' example by attending college lectures without being enrolled in a paid course of study. If it were the actual content of lectures that people wanted, every college would have to post a guard outside of classrooms to prevent unpaid auditors. Instead, the opposite it true: When a professor cancels a class, most students cheer, as this allows them to graduate while attending one fewer lecture.Till now, I have discussed the value of college education in generic fashion. But as everyone on any campus knows, different majors offer different value.In their 2011 book Academically Adrift: Limited Learning on College Campuses , sociologists Richard Arum and Josipa Roksa presented data showing that, over their first two years of college, students typically improve their skills in critical thinking, complex reasoning and writing by less than a fifth of a standard deviation.However, this is not the only reason why irrelevant coursework pays. Why do U.S. students who want to become doctors, one of the highest paying professions, first need to complete four years of often unrelated undergraduate studies? The American blogger and psychiatrist Scott Alexander, who majored in philosophy as an undergraduate and then went on to study medicine in Ireland, observed in his brilliant 2015 essay Against Tulip Subsidies that "Americans take eight years to become doctors. Irishmen can do it in four, and achieve the same result." Law follows a similar pattern: While it takes four years to study law in Ireland, and in France it takes five, students in the United States typically spend seven years in school before beginning the separate process of bar accreditation. In a 2014 interview, the contrarian investor and entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who has raised alarms about the direction of the higher education system for many years, explained that the idea of education has become a mere "abstraction" which serves to obscure problems with the quality of training and knowledge people receive.Over the last 50 years, the amount of time students spend studying has fallen by almost 40% . At the same time, the average GPA has steadily risen , at a rate of about 0.1 point per decade. In 1983, the average GPA was 2.8; in 2013, it was more than 3.1. This may sound like good news: better grades for less work. But a more likely explanation is a simple inflationary dynamic.In the American imagination, college is a stepping stone to a better life. But the value from the "sheepskin signaling premium" conferred by a diploma isn't going to those who need it. As Matthew Stewart argued in his June Atlantic magazine cover story, The Birth of a New American Aristocracy , it is the students whose parents already are well off who are capturing the benefits of this system. A 2017 study found that 38 colleges, including five Ivy League Schools, had more students from society's top 1% earning families than from the bottom 60%.To some extent, this is the result of informal mechanisms that allow wealthy families to provide more opportunities for their children. Practicing a costly sport such as lacrosse, fencing or squash, for instance, can greatly increase one's chances of being accepted into an elite college. And in California, the eleven best public elementary schools are located in Palo Alto, where the median house price is $3,310,100. (This reflects a national trend. A 2012 study by the Brookings Institute found that "home values are $205,000 higher on average in the neighborhoods of high-scoring versus low-scoring schools.") But in some cases, such mechanisms are formally institutionalized. Court documents published in 2018, for instance, reveal that legacy applicants are five times more likely to be accepted to Harvard than non-legacy applicants.These problems are well-known, and efforts to help admit disadvantaged students have been underway for decades. But a class divide persists on campus even for those students who make the cut:But thanks to the phenomenon known as " degree inflation ," taking on debt to pay for college often seems like the only option in today's job market. An analysis by Burning Glass Technologies found thatIndeed, "65% of postings for Executive Secretaries and Executive Assistants now call for a bachelor's degree," despite that fact that "only 19% of those currently employed in these roles have a B.A." A report by the Harvard Business Review came to a similar conclusion, noting that "in 2015, 67% of production supervisor job postings asked for a college degree, while only 16% of employed production supervisors had one."But as multi-faceted as the symptoms of this problem may be, the path forward isn't a mystery, because the tools to permit an education revolution already exist. While selective, high-cost elite colleges epitomize the problems I am discussing here, those same colleges, ironically, are showing us what an alternative education system would look like - since the MOOCS (Massive Open Online Courses) offered by these prestigious institutions tend to be especially popular. Moreover, the days when students were required to begin every semester at the campus bookstore may also become a thing of the past, as countless inexpensive or even free textbooks now are being uploaded to the web.When pundits come to the defense of a traditional college experience, they often will argue that the education one receives on campus happens as much outside the classroom as inside. Students socialize, they figure out what they want out of life, they mature. And it is true that most students I know would say that they have gone through an important transformation since the beginning of their freshman year. But a lot of that growth and transformation would have come anyway - since young adulthood typically is a transformative period in life no matter what one does.Two years before graduating from high school, I dropped out. While I was doing well academically, the learning experience left me alienated. Lectures were boring, tests and homework stressful.I was just 16 years old, but I had a plan. In France, where I grew up, a high-school diploma can be earned by taking a two-week long set of exams, the Baccalauréat. It is possible to take the exam even if one is not enrolled in high-school, which is exactly what I did.I got all the texts I needed, and worked through them. I struggled at the beginning, because I wasn't used to working without outside pressure or deadlines. But after a few months, I started making progress. Eventually, I got into Fordham University, which granted me 20 transfer credits because of the good results I'd achieved on the Baccalauréat.The problem with existing MOOCS and competency-based university programs is that they are targeted at non-traditional students, and the exam proctoring happens online. If, however, elite universities decided to create a mainstream open-to-everyone approach, with rigorously proctored examination-hall testing procedures for all classes, it could solve the crisis in education almost at a stroke. But I'm not getting my hopes up:Blogger Scott Alexander proposes another, more radical sounding solution: "Make 'college degree' a protected characteristic, like race and religion and sexuality. If you're not allowed to ask a job candidate whether they're gay, you're not allowed to ask them whether they're a college graduate or not. You can give them all sorts of examinations, you can ask them their high school grades and SAT scores, you can ask their work history, but if you ask them if they have a degree then that's illegal class-based discrimination." While this may sound extreme, it's not as crazy as it sounds. As Frederick M. Hess and Grant Addison of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) have argued , there is a strong civil rights case to be made in this area, since the focus on credentials has a disparate impact on minorities. In the United States, 39% of whites have a college degree, compared to only 29% of blacks and 20% of Hispanics.As for me, I chose not to return to Fordham University when this past summer ended. I don't know how this decision will work out. And if I am unsuccessful on the job market, I might end up going back to school and finishing my degree. But before I resign myself to a university system that I know to be harmful, I'd like to try advancing myself outside the bastion of privilege these schools have erected.Samuel Knoche is a former Computer Science student at Fordham University. You can follow him on twitter @samuelknoche