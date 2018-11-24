is live in:
Man suspected of money laundering after $400,000 found in washing machine
Sat, 24 Nov 2018 10:36 UTC
A man present in the house during Monday's raid was arrested on suspicion of -- yes, you've guessed it -- money laundering.
Authorities were checking for unregistered residents in western Amsterdam when they found the load.
The municipal administration revealed that no one lived at the address," the police told CNN in a statement. "When the police did a search through the house they found €350,000 hidden in the washing machine."
The police also confiscated several mobile phones, a firearm and a money-counting machine during the raid. The suspect, who is 24 years old, has not been named. The police news release included a picture of bundles of €20 and €50 bills crammed into the washing machine.
They said in a statement that the raid was part of an investigation into "housing fraud, money laundering and other [signs] of crime."
Comment: This guy needs to check out how the pro's do it:
- Whistleblower exposes biggest money laundering scandal in European history involving Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Danske Bank
- Credit Suisse lambasted by financial watchdog over corruption and FIFA money laundering
- Fraud, deception, laundering - Bailed out banks still behaving badly and no one's stopping them
- US military uses IMF and World Bank to launder 85% its black budget money
Man suspected of money laundering after $400,000 found in washing machine
Israel admits to torpedoing Lebanese refugee ship, killing 25 people, in 1982 war against Lebanon
NASA InSight team on course for Mars touchdown November 26
Record heavy first snowfall for Seoul, South Korea
Ideologically possessed pet owners who force their cats to be vegan could risk breaking the law
UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.
