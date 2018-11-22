© Getty Images

The US Department of Justice is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing antitrust legislation that will allow the White House to reduce the power of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)."That's traditionally the type of conduct the Justice Department would frown upon," the media quotes the source as saying. The anti-OPEC bills, reportedly backed by both Republicans and Democrats, were introduced in the House and Senate, but neither chamber has voted on the legislation yet.However, in June, the House Judiciary Committee approved the "No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act." The legislation, known as NOPEC bill, authorizes the US attorney general to sue the oil cartel over its efforts to put oil output and crude prices under control.US President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed OPEC for rising oil prices, demanding that participants of the organization should increase crude production.The recent collapse in oil prices has forced OPEC and its partners to summon another meeting which is scheduled for December. Participants may discuss further curbing of output for 2019. OPEC's biggest producer, Saudi Arabia, has already backed potential production cuts. The oil-rich kingdom pledged to trim its shipments by 500,000 bpd starting next month.