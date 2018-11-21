Italian police seized eight luxury villas and kicked out 30 members of a powerful Roman Mafia clan in dawn raids involving 600 officers.
City mayor Virginia Raggi, who watched the operation carried out against the Casamonica mobsters, said the properties would be demolished before the New Year.
The gang are known for their gaudy extravagance, decorating their houses like film sets in gold and marble, and wearing Rolex watches as their trademark.
They are proud of their gypsy roots and according to the BBC, stood up against the ruling nationalist party in June after they said they wanted to take a census of the Romani population.
'The party is over,' he said on Monday as he visited the police operations room.
Mayor Raggi said: 'Today is an historic day for the city of Rome and for Romans.'
She is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement who has been criticised for not doing more to clean up the Italian capital.
'We are putting an end to years of illegality and are sending a strong statement to the Casamonica clan,' she said.
The family were forced out of their homes bedraggled in the harsh winter morning as armed police trudged through the marble floors of their villas.
After years of operating in the shadows, the family came to public attention with a melodramatic funeral for one of its don's, which included an orchestra playing The Godfather theme music, in 2015.
The don's coffin was pulled in by six black stallions, as a helicopter dropped rose petals on mourners and posters reading, 'You have conquered Rome, now conquer paradise,' were strung over balustrades.
Some have compared their homes to the set design in TV series, Gomorrah, which tells the story of the Mafia in Naples and is based on the Camorra crime family.
The crime boss in the TV show has a similar penchant for gold and animal statues and furthermore, the real-life Camorra family is known to have had links with the Casamonicas.
The Casamonica family has been associated with crime in the south-eastern quarters of Rome for several decades, but the high profile funeral sparked a fierce backlash with politicians demanding a comprehensive legal assault on the clan.
In July, 33 members of the group were arrested in raids on extravagant homes filled with gilded mirrors, marbled sculptures of animals and regal furniture.
A total of 11 women and 22 men were arrested including an alleged chief of the outfit.
Their absurd homes were filled with expensive goods - including a life-size marble leopard - in gaudy settings with gilded and marble furniture.
Instagram pictures emerged of one of those arrested in July, Ottavio Spada, who posed with bottles of Champagne and diamond encrusted jewellery.
Debora Cerreoni, the wife of one of the alleged senior mobsters, Massimiliano Casamonica, turned supergrass to give vital information to police.
She told them that the Rolex is the gang's favourite type of watch, their symbol.
The gang are infamous for terrifying anyone they encounter to ensure nobody testifies against them.
'They are animals who chop people up,' one police witness said.
An Italian comedian became one of their victims, after he allegedly handed over 600,000 euros to repay a 10,000 euro loan.
The summer raids turned up 50,000 euros in cash, current accounts, cars and dozens of luxury watches.
Anti-mafia prosecutor Michele Prestipino said: 'They didn't need to use violence, the Casamonica name was enough.'
Further intelligence led police to storm these eight homes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Raggi said some of the villas confiscated on Tuesday had been built in areas of archaeological interest. 'Some houses had even incorporated whole features of the historic Felice Aqueduct,' she said, referring to a 16th century city waterway.
In previous raids, cops arrested 39 Casamonica members in 2012 but that failed to make an impact due to the widespread structure of their powerful network.
As part of another raid in 2010, they seized 10 million euros-worth in assets from luxury cars, properties, land and bank accounts.
Who are the Casamonica mafia?
The Casamonica mob rose to notoriety in the 1980s and 90s - just as Italian cops were looking to crack down on the activities of other organised crime units.
They muscled their way into the capital from Abruzzo and Molise in the 1960s, according to Roma Today.
Money originally came from trading horses, before they diversified into racketeering, money laundering, prostitution, gambling and extortion.
They consolidated their power through drug dealing and property as they established themselves as a powerhouse after being overlooked by the Sicilian Mafia for many years.
The clan is thought to rake in millions from illegal money lending, drugs and prostitution as part of a complex network in Rome.
They work with other gangs - including Nigerian gangsters - who have ties to the feared Ndrangheta and Camorra groups in the south and east of The Eternal City.
A 2015 investigation counted more than 1,000 members across 43 families while the crime empire they've built is reportedly worth 90 million euros.
There was further outrage when Italian state broadcasters hosted the deceased's daughter and grandson on a current affairs show.
