Puppet Masters
Trump turns in written responses to Mueller's Russia probe questions
RT
Wed, 21 Nov 2018 01:05 UTC
"The president today answered written questions submitted by the special counsel's office," Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement, as cited by AP.
The issues Trump covered in his responses are "the Russia-related topics of the inquiry," Sekulow said. Trump's legal team has indicated that the president would not answer any additional questions aside from potential follow-ups. Likewise, Trump is not expected to answer any questions that refer to allegations of obstruction of justice, with his lawyers insisting that the constitution protects the sitting President from answering questions on policies he conducted while in office.
Trump's personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani said Tuesday, that "much of what has been asked raised serious constitutional issues and was beyond the scope of a legitimate inquiry," without elaborating.
Giuliani has not ruled out that Trump might answer further questions if forwarded by Mueller, but said that it is "unlikely we will answer any more questions."
The contents of both the answers and the questions themselves will not be made public, Sekulow said.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he prepared the answers himself, and that it did not take him "very long."
The written answers submitted by Trump Tuesday have the same legal implications as an oral testimony, meaning that if the statements are proven false, he might be accused of perjury.
Trump's cooperation with Mueller's office has been seen as a compromise. The president's attitude toward a potential face-to-face interview with the federal prosecutor has shifted over time. Back in January Trump said that he was "looking forward" to speaking under oath. He doubled down in May, saying that he "would love" to sit down for an interview with Mueller "if treated fairly." There have been reports, however, that the president's legal team has been staunchly opposed to a personal encounter between Trump and Mueller and eventually talked the president out of it.
The personal interview might still happen if Mueller's office issues a subpoena for Trump to testify. However, it would first need to be signed off on by the Acting Attorney General, the probe's well-known critic Matthew Whitaker, and even then it could be thrown out by the Supreme Court.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: Carb Wars: Latest News From the Front is That Bread Cures Dementia Now
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Spudpocalypse: Worst harvest ever - Russia moves farms indoors for Grand Solar Minimum
- Walmart withdraws donations to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith after 'public hanging' remark
- Washington's dirty fight against China's OBOR project
- As the tide turns, Israel is losing on two war fronts
- Trump turns in written responses to Mueller's Russia probe questions
- America has constructed 800+ military bases worldwide, so why can't it build a border wall?
- Saudi FM blasts 'CIA report' on Crown Prince's alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing
- 'Limited time' left on Earth: Israeli minister's threat to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
- Nunes wants declassification of emails that prove information withheld from FISA Court
- Brave new US Congress, or the same old hypocrisy?
- Russia: Forcing OPCW to assign blame for chemical weapons incidents damages the organization
- IDF Chief of Staff Eisenkot claims Israeli operations in Syria curbed Iran, Hezbollah
- All foreign troops with exception of Russian military must leave Syria says US envoy
- A lasting peace: Yemeni government ready for talks with Houthis to resolve crisis
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Loudonville, Ohio
- 'God of chaos': Milky Way star on the brink of massive gamma-ray supernova explosion
- The rise of the populist Western dissident
- Fiery 4-car crash on Brooklyn Bridge turns deadly
- Interpol bows to US pressure, selects South Korean over Russian for new chief
- Washington's dirty fight against China's OBOR project
- As the tide turns, Israel is losing on two war fronts
- Trump turns in written responses to Mueller's Russia probe questions
- America has constructed 800+ military bases worldwide, so why can't it build a border wall?
- Saudi FM blasts 'CIA report' on Crown Prince's alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing
- 'Limited time' left on Earth: Israeli minister's threat to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
- Nunes wants declassification of emails that prove information withheld from FISA Court
- Brave new US Congress, or the same old hypocrisy?
- Russia: Forcing OPCW to assign blame for chemical weapons incidents damages the organization
- IDF Chief of Staff Eisenkot claims Israeli operations in Syria curbed Iran, Hezbollah
- All foreign troops with exception of Russian military must leave Syria says US envoy
- A lasting peace: Yemeni government ready for talks with Houthis to resolve crisis
- Interpol bows to US pressure, selects South Korean over Russian for new chief
- European Union rejects Italy budget, paves way for sanctions
- Iran and Iraq considering replacing US dollar in trade with local currency
- Could Spain derail Brexit deal over Gibraltar issue?
- Amnesty launches program to let netizens track US coalition destruction of Raqqa
- Turkey could seek formal UN probe into Khashoggi murder if Saudi Arabia fails to cooperate
- Trump deflects as he says he 'does not know anything' about Assange
- SOTT Focus: Brexit: A Political Farce Based on a Public Lie
- Walmart withdraws donations to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith after 'public hanging' remark
- The rise of the populist Western dissident
- Fiery 4-car crash on Brooklyn Bridge turns deadly
- Explaining why unburned trees next to burned down houses is not evidence of 'secret energy weapons'
- Nanny State: Judge rejects family's petition to halt chemotherapy for 13yo son whose cancer is in remission
- Woman who had relationship with creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti claims he dragged her by arm across the floor
- Detroit judge dismisses FGM charges - rules law unconstitutional, up to the states to regulate
- 'Disgrace to Jews': Israeli consulate in Boston goes after RT America reporter over Gaza tweets
- Feminist hysteria spreads as Weather Channel reporter mocked for gender-neutral 'snowperson'
- Fired Chipotle manager offered job back after being wrongfully accused of racism
- Moroccan woman confesses to dismembering lover, feeding minced flesh to UAE workers
- Airplane rips man apart on runway while taking off at airport in Moscow
- Football referee charged with sexual offences involving 300 boys in Norway
- Economists' new proposal to tax steak and bacon to "save lives" is a really bad idea
- Israel's crusade for annexation in Jerusalem: The role of Ma'ale Adumim and the E1 Corridor
- Picking up the pieces in Gaza: Prosthetic limb workshop races to keep up with demand from shootings at protests
- Zuckerberg's "war face" has pushed key executives to leave, stoked tension with Facebook chief Sandberg
- Hollywood actors threaten to boycott Georgia film industry after Democrat's loss
- Election fraud scheme on L.A.'s skid row got homeless to sign fake names for cigarettes and cash, D.A. says
- Next victory for BDS? Human Rights Watch pressures Booking.com to follow Airbnb, end business in Israel's illegal settlements
- History of vanilla rewritten as residue found in 3,600-year-old tomb in Palestine
- 3,700 year old skeleton of a young Egyptian woman who died in childbirth found buried with unborn baby
- An exploding meteor may have wiped out ancient Dead Sea communities
- Complex stone tools found in China
- Viking city: Excavation reveals urban pioneers not violent raiders
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": The American Front
- Historian reveals true story behind the 'multiple and messy' Domesday books
- Archaeologists uncover 500-year-old Inca bones and relics hidden in Bolivian quarry
- 1913: When Hitler, Trotsky, Tito, Freud and Stalin all lived in Vienna
- 536 AD: Plague, famine, drought, cold, and a mysterious fog that lasted 18 months
- Ancient underwater ruins found off coast of Spain
- Missing piece of Antikythera Mechanism discovered on Aegean seabed
- Ten lies we're told to justify the slaughter of 20 million in the First World War
- Long lost depiction of Jesus offers totally different portrayal as curly headed & clean shaven
- 2,100-year-old pit containing a mini "Terracotta Army" discovered in China
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War
- Archaeologists unearth 4,500-year-old 'untouched' tomb in Egypt
- Striking 100yo audio of moment WWI's guns fell silent
- Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich
- 'God of chaos': Milky Way star on the brink of massive gamma-ray supernova explosion
- "The entire Earth moved": True polar wander and how Hawaiian hot spots show Earth has shifted on its axis
- Two gigantic asteroids will zip past earth today, warns NASA
- Report: NATO mapping software now supplied to Chinese military
- British scientists warn government that space storms could cause MASS blackouts
- Panpsychism? New research concludes cells do have memory
- The 'little brain' - What factors propelled the cerebellum into the spotlight?
- Shanghai opens its 'earthscraper' hotel built inside an abandoned quarry
- Molecular biologist: There needs to be a global policy to govern gene editing
- Canyons flowing from Mars' craters likely caused by catastrophic flood events
- 'Just like riding a bike' - why don't we forget how?
- Atacama Desert's unprecedented rains are lethal to microbes
- Shocker: Lab-grown human kidneys surprisingly yield rogue brain and muscle cells
- NASA learns more about the asteroid 'Oumuamua as it leaves the solar system
- From China with might: Military expert breaks down technology behind latest Chinese aircraft
- Scientists have changed the way we officially measure a kilogram
- Hemimastigotes: Scientists discover new branch on the tree of life
- Seismic study reveals huge amount of water is dragged into Earth's interior
- A Fukushima waiting to happen? Nuclear waste stockpiles on California fault line threaten the US
- Giant impact crater found under Greenland ice, possibly 12,000 years old - UPDATE
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Spudpocalypse: Worst harvest ever - Russia moves farms indoors for Grand Solar Minimum
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed calf born in Loudonville, Ohio
- Bundle up! Weather models forecasting coldest Thanksgiving on record in northeast US
- Huge waterspout filmed off Salerno, Italy
- Flamingo takes wrong turn migrating to Saudi and ends up in Siberia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atmospheric compression events - Deserts blooming - Both hemispheres break record cold
- Harsh winter scenes plague Canada and it's only November
- Qinghai-Tibet Plateau receives biggest early winter snow since records began 57 years ago - 7 inches measured
- Michigan snow totals already starting to mount up - maximum of 34 inches measured
- Sunniest autumn on record for the Netherlands
- Snowy owls expected to show up again this winter in USA - 8th consecutive season in an unusual sequence
- Series of 4 waterspouts seen off Auckland's North Shore in New Zealand
- Red alerts for torrential rain reduced to orange after morning of flooding chaos on the Costa Blanca, Spain
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: (NASA) What they mean about Earth cooling and atmosphere shifting
- Dog attack leaves baby in 'critical' condition in Yaxley, UK
- Teenager bitten on leg and arm in second shark attack in Australia over weekend
- Monkey bites CHUNK out of toddler's head after climbing in through balcony door in Parana, Brazil
- Mysterious bird deaths, including a bald eagle, under investigation in Hillsboro, Oregon
- Seismic records show Newfoundland was literally shaking from vicious windstorm
- Woman killed by monkeys in Agra, India just days after baby dies in similar attack
- Mysterious light flash seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- SOTT Focus: Carb Wars: Latest News From the Front is That Bread Cures Dementia Now
- Europe curtails use of cipro antibiotics
- I've got a beef with meat tax and cancer claims
- 'Rat hepatitis' strikes second person in Hong Kong, officials fear that the public will panic
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility - UPDATE: death toll now at 11
- Medication abortions far more dangerous than surgical abortions, says former Planned Parenthood director
- Being fed soy formula as a baby can lead to reproductive system issues as an adult
- Splenda (sucralose) releases toxic dioxin when heated
- Medical marijuana and Cannabis research suppressed
- The Mosaic of Autoimmunity: Top doctors reveal vaccines turn our immune system against us
- 'Distinct whiff of snake oil' - The truth about DNA fitness tests
- New report reveals US water suppliers cover up spikes in hormone-disrupting herbicide contamination
- The evidence against carbohydrates gets stronger
- The Endocannabinoid system: Most medical schools don't train students about the second largest neurotransmitter system
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Pediatricians turn Well Baby Checkups into vaccine battlegrounds
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Importance of Vitamin B1: Thiamine
- Veganism backlash? These women swear by a meat-based diet
- Britain's first court case against 5G wireless technology — And the people won
- Despite opioid epidemic intensifying, FDA approves painkiller 1,000X more powerful than morphine
- Canola oil acts like battery acid on your heart - Here are some good alternatives
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
Quote of the Day
None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.
Recent Comments
I always laugh at this space BULLSHIT?? This or that is 7 billion years old, while this or that is 10 trillion light years away, while this and...
Isreal will continue to set the global standard for Bad State Behaviour until the market bubbles collapse. Then, they will fall apart each person...
In a comment on Nov. 2, I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement," Hyde-Smith said. "In referencing the one who invited me,...
"When you boil the one side of the argument down to racists and bigots who can't stand foreigners from Europe then you miss the point." Broadly...
This is a pathetic 'explanation'. There have been fires such as there have been over a long time and in many similar places. What's the pattern,...
Comment: Interpretation and context can askew any statement. Was this a wise move? Likely Mueller will aim for a verbal Q&A.