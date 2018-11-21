© CNES 2018, Distribution AIRBUS DS



this is just the tip of the iceberg

How it works

What happens next?

raise awareness of the devastating impact on civilians trapped in Raqqa during the battle;

move the US-led Coalition's position on civilian casualties from ongoing denial to accepting greater responsibility and carrying out meaningful investigations; and

assist and empower victims' families and survivors to seek justice and reparation.

Background on Decoders

Credibility Gap - United Kingdom civilian harm assessments for the battles of Mosul and Raqqa (Press release and report)