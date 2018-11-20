© AFP 2018/ Mladen Antonov

"The rationale for not going forward officially with the program was based on the already loaded CIA docket with the Justice Department," Kwiatkowski said. "The CIA didn't want to overwhelm the Justice Department, given its other illegal or controversial requests in the department's pipeline."Shortly after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, the CIA weighed using a sedative used to treat anxiety as "possibly worth a try" as a truth serum, newly-unveiled records requested by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) revealed last week."One of the drugs mentioned in the CIA report was Midazolam, commonly known as Versed. It's been around since the mid 1970's and is a common and cheap medicine in hospital storerooms. It's functionally a sedative, an anxiety reducer," Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, pointed out.The CIA report mentioned that one of Versed's possible side effects was memory loss, which was described as a positive, Kwiatkowski noted.Also, "Versed has been used in the death penalty cocktail in several states, and in surgery as an anesthetic, unsatisfactorily in both applications," she said.The CIA report indicated that in the past, narco-analysis in general was described as ineffective, but that every once in a while interrogators using it might learn something useful, which may or may not have been the result of the medication, Kwiatkowski commented."The report indicated that two legal restrictions prohibited 'Operation Medication' - prohibition of human experimentation on prisoners and prohibition of the use of mind- or sense-altering drugs on prisoners, period," she said.However, those restrictions did not mean that the drug was not used, or that prisoners were not experimented on with it and other drugs, Kwiatkowski explained."It seems as if it wasn't a formal program," she said."Existing law is sufficient to prevent medically enhanced interrogations. However, if its widespread use is discovered (illegal and unsanctioned) and not immediately punished and even accepted and defended by the US Government and Congress, that is exactly how society, and law itself in the United States, is changed," she warned.