"We declare our initiative to call on the official Yemeni authorities to stop launching rockets and drones against the aggressor states of the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their Yemeni allies, in order to deprive them of any excuses to continue the aggression or blockade, [we] are ready to freeze and stop military operations on all fronts and come to a fair peace."

Currently, over 14 million Yemenis face

pre-famine conditions

,

50,000+ Yemeni children died from starvation in 2017.

Yemen's Houthi movement announced that it was ready for a broader ceasefire if "the Saudi-led coalition wants peace."The Yemeni Houthi rebels said on Monday that they are ready toin a statement, obtained by Sputnik:The group also said it was ready for a broader ceasefire if "the Saudi-led coalition wants peace," according to Reuters.Yemen has been in a state of civil war since late 2014, when the Shiite Houthi militia overthrew the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Persian Gulf states began operations to try to restore the Hadi government.