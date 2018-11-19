The Yemeni Houthi rebels said on Monday that they are ready to declare ceasefire with the Saudi-led coalition and peaceful settlement of the crisis, the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik:
"We declare our initiative to call on the official Yemeni authorities to stop launching rockets and drones against the aggressor states of the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their Yemeni allies, in order to deprive them of any excuses to continue the aggression or blockade, [we] are ready to freeze and stop military operations on all fronts and come to a fair peace."The group also said it was ready for a broader ceasefire if "the Saudi-led coalition wants peace," according to Reuters.
Yemen has been in a state of civil war since late 2014, when the Shiite Houthi militia overthrew the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Persian Gulf states began operations to try to restore the Hadi government.
Currently, over 14 million Yemenis face pre-famine conditions, according to UN figures. Late last year, the UK-based Save the Children organization estimated that 50,000+ Yemeni children died from starvation in 2017.
Comment: Was the war worth it...for the Houthi? the Saudis? the Yemeni people? What was accomplished for the horrible human price?