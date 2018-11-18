© Reuters



"Resounding flop" was the verdict of Italy's former prime minister Matteo Renzi on this week's Libya peace conference held in Palermo. He's not wrong.Acrimony broke out between the parties, and Turkey's delegation walked out, its vice president Fuat Oktay accusing unnamed States of trying to "hijack the process."Some sources in Palermo suggested, yet to be verified, that the US thought the Conference was not too bad: a joke if true.Moreover the mystery we might ask is what "process" is there to hijack? Because the truth is, the peace plan the conference was supporting is already dead.That plan was the brainchild of the United Nations, launched more than a year ago with the aim of ending Libya's split between warring Eastern and Western governments with elections in December.Even before the first delegates set foot in the pleasant Sicilian city of Palermo this week, the UN admitted the election date of December 10 they had decided to scrap.The eastern government, led by the parliament in Tobruk, had made moves in the summer to organize a referendum on a new constitution which would govern the elections. But no referendum was held, and most Libyans agree it would be pointless because Tripoli, home to a third of the country's population, is under the iron grip of multiple warring militias who have the firepower to defy any new elected government. Hours after the delegates left Palermo, those militias began a new bout of fighting in the Tripoli suburbs.Dominating the Palermo talks, and indeed Libya's political landscape, was and is Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army, the country's most powerful formation. In four years, the LNA has secured Libya's key oil fields and Benghazi, its second city, ridding most of the east Libya of Islamist militias.Haftar met reluctantly negotiators in Palermo, but insisted he was not part of the talks process. The Italian government press office said Haftar was not having dinner with the other participants nor joining them for talks. Haftar specifically opposed the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood champion, Qatar, at the event along with Turkey.Haftar clearly only attended because he had a few days before visiting Moscow - which sent to Sicily Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev - and because also of Egyptian President Sisi's presence along with his allies.Possibly Haftar was simply fed up. Twice in the past two years he has attended previous peace talks, hosted each time in Paris, giving the nod to declarations that Libya's militias would dissolve. Yet the militias remain as strong as ever in Tripoli.Haftar is detested by the militias and the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) but supported by a large segment of the population - 68 percent, according to an opinion poll by America's USAID. His popularity is based on a single policy - his demand that security be in the hands of regular police and military, not the militias.Not everyone is happy, certainly not Turkey, which is backing Islamist, MB and Misratan forces in western Libya who detest Haftar. Yet Turkey's greatest statesman, the great Kamal Ataturk, was a champion of secularism: After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following World War One Turkey faced the prospect of utter disintegration, and it was Attaturk who rose to the challenge, defending the country's borders, while ordering that the mullahs, while responsible for spiritual welfare, have no political power.Political Islam is not popular in Libya either. Libya is a Muslim country, its people know their faith, and most want government to be decided through the ballot box.The problem for Libya is what happens next with the peace process broken. Haftar has in the past threatened to move on Tripoli and rid the militias by force if they refuse to dissolve, and it may come to that - a fierce escalation of the civil war.The second possibility is that Libya will split. The east is, thanks to the LNA, militarily secure. It also controls two thirds of the country's oil and operates as a separate entity, down to it banknotes, which are printed in Russia while the Tripoli government's are printed in Britain. A formal split would be an economic boon for the lightly populated east, but a disaster for Tripolitania, its population losing most of the oil, its only source of export income.Yet with the failure of peace talks, and no sign of Tripoli militias dissolving, military escalation or breakup seem more likely than ever.