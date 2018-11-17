© James Sears



'This is totally unacceptable'

'Hitler Fan Club'

"a clubhouse for my Hitler Fan Club."

'Your Ward News promotes disgusting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, misogyny, homophobia, and racism.'A Toronto-based publication widely criticized for disseminating hate speech against minorities, Jews, women and the LGBTQ community has been permanently banned from distribution through Canada Post.In May of 2016, the federal government issued a temporary order banning Your Ward News from using Canada Post following a number of complaints about its discriminatory content.A board of review was struck to review the decision; it held 11 public hearings between April of last year and Feb. 2018."After having carefully considered the recommendations of the independent board of review, I have decided to issue a final prohibitory order that will prevent the delivery of the publication Your Ward News, or any substantially similar material developed by its authors, through Canada Post's unaddressed bulk mail," Carla Qualtrough, the minister responsible for Canada Post, said in a statement."My decision is consistent with the applicable legislation and the government's values and stance on inclusiveness and diversity."Sears and publisher Leroy St. Germaine, 76, were arrested and charged in November 2017 with the wilful promotion of hatred against women and Jews."We commend minister Qualtrough for her principled decision," said the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in a statement Thursday."It is shocking that such vile messages are being peddled here in Canada in 2018. Just think about a Holocaust Survivor picking up their mail only to find neo-Nazi propaganda on their doorstep. This is totally unacceptable."In an editorial posted on the publication's website, Sears vowed to "continue to print and deliver 305,000 copies of our paper using private companies and our volunteer army."Political consultant Warren Kinsella and his wife Lisa started a group called Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice (STAMP) to pressure Canada Post to halt delivery of the publication. Both said they were pleased with the government's decision Thursday."We are delighted and grateful that minister Qualtrough has taken concrete steps to prevent this hateful filth from being delivered to homes in the greater Toronto area and beyond," said Lisa Kinsella in a statement.