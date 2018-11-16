© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



President Trump has said that he has answered questions for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' investigation, but has not submitted those answers yet.he told reporters on Friday. "You always have to be careful answering questions with people who probably have bad intentions."Asked about his comments on Twitter the day before, in which he blasted Mueller and his "gang of Democrat thugs," Trump said nothing in particular had brought that on."The witch hunt should've never taken place. I imagine it's ending now," Trump added.The president confirmed he wrote the answers himself, rather than have lawyers do it, but has not submitted the documents to the special counsel yet."As you know, I've been very busy," he quipped, bringing up last week's trip to Europe and several trade deals that were recently negotiated.Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May 2017, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey and his critics accused him of obstructing the FBI investigation into claims by Democrats that his campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.Following the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions on November 7, Trump's critics organized nationwide protests to "save Mueller" after it emerged that the acting AG Matt Whitaker had made comments critical of the investigation while working as a CNN contributor back in 2017.