© timthumb

Iran hanged two men on Wednesday who were accused of hoarding gold in order to manipulate the market.The men, Vahid Mazloumin and his assistant Mohammad Esmail Qassemi, were arrested in July and sentenced to death in October.Amnesty International condemned the execution, as the men were not accused of lethal crimes, calling it a flagrant violation of international law."Use of the death penalty is appalling under any circumstances, but it is even more horrific given that these men were convicted after a grossly unfair show trial that was broadcast on state television," Philip Luther of Amnesty said.On Tuesday, police in the capital said someIran "can solve its economic problems by correctly using its domestic resources," Khamenei said on Wednesday.