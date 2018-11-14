© Reuters / Darren Staples



A Labour MP has been accused of plotting to pin the blame for a speeding offence on a Russian national, even though the man was in Russia at the time, a court has heard.Fiona Onasanya, 35, MP for Peterborough,, prosecutors have argued.The incident occurred in July 2017, a week after parliament had broken up for summer recess.The MP's car was clocked doing 41mph in a 30mph zone near a village in Cambridge - a speeding offence Onasanya claimed was not committed by herself.A Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was returned by the MP, naming the driver of her car as Russian, Aleks Antipow. But jurors were told Antipow was at home with his parents in Russia at the time that the offence took place., in Cambridge, the court heard. The contact address and phone number provided for him were also linked to Onasanya's 33-year-old sibling, it was claimed.Prosecutor David Jeremy QC said: "The purpose in providing the name of a real person as the driver, but providing a false address and telephone number that were connected to Festus Onasanya, was that, jurors heard.