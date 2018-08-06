designed in such a way that people are not held to account

SNP MP Mhairi Black has delivered another scathing critique of Westminster,The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP, who has been a staunch opponent of the UK Parliament's rules and traditions since her election in 2015, said it was a "defunct" institution.Ms Black made the comments during an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe which covered a wide range of topics, from her views on Brexit, to online abuse and her own experiences as a young gay woman. She told host Graham Spiers that while she enjoyed helping her constituents, she did not enjoy the other side of the job "and the crap that comes with it". "I think Westminster itself as an institution is founded upon all the bits of being an MP I don't like," she said.Mhairi Black to make debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe "It does not serve us, and in actual fact"It is as difficult as it possibly can be to get any change." She continued: "As an institution it is defunct, it is not fit for purpose." Alongside her views on Westminster, Ms Black also voicedAsked about rumours she could quit Westminster,, said she did not know whether she would stand for re-election.Meanwhile, the Glasgow University graduate also addressed questions on her unlikely rapport with Tory MP and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg. "In a colleague sense, I get on fine with the guy, but his views are vile," Ms Black said. "People need to acknowledge this guy is dangerous, because for all the manners and all the niceness, he doesn't think women should have the right to their body, he doesn't think I should be allowed to get married because I'm gay. "That's terrifying."