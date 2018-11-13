According to SANA's earlier reports,, SANA reported."On November 10, the helicopters of the international coalition led by the US evacuated supposedly three militants out of As-Suwayda village in the north-eastern part of Hasakah province and headed in an unknown direction," the agency cited its sources as saying.The coalition hasn't yet commented on the reports.Head of the political division of the Syrian army, Gen. Hassan Akhmad Hassan earlier stated in an interview with Sputnik thatIn particular, on September 22 and October 7, SANA reported that the coalition had taken terrorists and Daesh chiefs out of the province of Deir ez-Zor, where the Daesh stronghold lies. The press office of the joint operations team told Sputnik in wake of the reports that the US-led coalition hadn't conducted any operations aimed at the Daesh militants' evacuation.In early November, Damascus accused the US-led coalition of breaching international law and killing civilians in a letter to the United Nations, saying thatThe Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the United Nations to launch a probe into a deadly airstrike carried out by the coalition in Deir ez-Zor, in which 62 people were killed and dozens injured.The statement followed a series of bombings of the town of Hajin, with the attacks, according to SANA, including the use of white phosphorus. A coalition spokesman denied at the time the use of the prohibited substance.*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, is a terrorist group, banned in Russia.