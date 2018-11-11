© Getty images

A bare-breasted FEMEN protester was tackled by police after she climbed over barricades and ran onto the road in front of US President Donald Trump's motorcade in Paris.Some photos show that there were two half-naked women on the road as Trump's motorcade drove along the Champs Elysees in Paris. The US president was heading to a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.Despite a massive police presence along the route to the Arc de Triomphe, the screaming protester managed to get in Trump's way and came within a few meters of the motorcade. Several officers had to intervene to remove the activist from the road.