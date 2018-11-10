© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar

120 civilians

US-led coalition air strikes against remaining pockets of Daesh terrorists in the eastern town of Hajinclaimed the lives of at least 26 local civilians, including 14 children, AFP reported Friday, citing a UK-based watchdog, the Syrian Observatory for Human rights.According to multiple Syrian media reports, toxic white phosphorus munitions had been used by the group in its attacks on the city.Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the indiscriminate. The ministry also said thatThe US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Middle East and North Africa Bureau Director Amin Awad told Sputnik Thursday that some pockets of fighters for Daesh and other extremist groups still remain in numerous, hard to reach areas.Al-Ghad Press reported in October that around 4,000 Daesh terrorists were deployed in Syria near the border with Iraq. The terrorists reportedly tried to cross the Syrian-Iraqi border, but Iraqi troops were on high alert and ready to repel any attack.In October, a Pentagon representative told Sputnik that all weapons systems used by the US-led coalition in Syria comply with the Law of Armed Conflict.