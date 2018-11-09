- Gliadin-derived opioid peptides (from partial digestion to 4- and 5-amino acid long fragments) increase appetite substantially-as do related proteins from rye, barley, and corn. This is a big part of the reason why grains make you gain weight.
- Gliadin-derived opioid peptides are mind active drugs that trigger behavioral outbursts in kids with ADHD and autism, paranoia in schizophrenics, and 24-hour-a-day food obsessions in people prone to bulimia and binge eating disorder, as well as anger, anxiety, and mind "fog."
- Gliadin, when intact, initiates the processes of autoimmunity leading to rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and 200 other conditions.
- Amylopectin A raises blood sugar to high levels-higher, ounce for ounce, than table sugar.
- Wheat germ agglutinin is a potent bowel toxin. One milligram-a speck-of purified wheat germ agglutinin given to a lab rat destroys its intestinal tract.
- Wheat germ agglutinin blocks gallbladder and pancreatic function (via blocking the receptor for cholecystokinin). This leads to impaired digestion and changes in bowel flora.
- Grain phytates block absorption of all positively-charged minerals-such as iron, zinc, calcium, and magnesium.
- Multiple allergens are present-such as trypsin inhibitors, thioreductases, alpha amylase inhibitors, and gamma gliadins, responsible for asthma, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal distress.
- Grains are potent endocrine disrupters explaining why women with polycystic ovary syndrome, PCOS, are much worse with grain consumption, why men's breasts enlarge, why male levels of testosterone drop and estrogen increases, why pituitary prolactin levels are higher, why cortisol action is blocked, and why thyroid health is disrupted by autoimmune inflammation.
- Big Food and agribusiness use wheat and grains to control human buying behavior, putting their addictive appetite-stimulating effects to use to increase food consumption and keep you coming back for more.
Understanding reason #10 is what sets you back on the path to being in control of appetite, impulse, and health. Minus the appetite-stimulating, health-disrupting effects of the various components of grains, you are back in the driver's seat. Now how about a trip to the nightmare of all Big Food executives, the local farmers' market?