In northern Dalmatia, little was known about the Middle Bronze Age until archaeologists began underwater explorations several years ago.
Well-preserved organic material trapped in thick marine growth layers has provided them with data they can very rarely obtain on land, enriching the knowledge about Pre-Liburnian communities living there about three millennia ago.
The University of Zadar Department of Archaeology is conducting systematic researches in the area thanks to the financial support of the Ministry of Culture, among others.
Archaeologists have found numerous pieces of prehistoric ceramics, a rectangular object made of stone, possibly the remains of a fence, and the remains of a thick wall. "Those are probably the remains of a defensive wall which protected the Bronze Age settlement from possible dangers from land," said research leader Mate Ilkic.
"Already at the beginning of the research several years ago, one pit was found in Ricul's seabed, but it wasn't enough for analysis. At least 40 are necessary and now hundreds have been found," says Ilkic.
The pits will be scanned at the Zagreb School of Agriculture to determine the species, which may still exist in northern Dalmatia, he adds.
"They did not lack meat, as indicated by the discovery of many bones of various domestic animals, cattle, goats and sheep and, judging by the millstones for grinding grains, they also had bread," he says, adding that the fact that the community lived by the sea indicates they also ate fish.
