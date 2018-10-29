© Ronald Wittek/EPA



© AP/Michael Probst



© Thorsten Wagner/Reuters



Voters abandon country's ruling parties in droves as Greens and AfD make gains.The result in the central state of Hesse could plunge both parties of Angela Merkel's coalition government into renewed crises.Early results from a regional election seen as decisive for the future of Germany's increasingly wobbly coalition showedthe party's worst showing in the state since 1966 and a drop of 10 percentage points since Hesse last went to the polls in 2013.Yet the CDU was at pains to present the result as a success. If the result stands, the state's CDU-Green coalition could scrape a majority, putting an end to speculation over the future of the CDU state premier and close Merkel ally, Volker Bouffier. With tensions running high in the CDU, some members have implied that if Bouffier falls, Merkel may struggle when she stands for re-election as party leader at its conference in December.But Merkel has other reasons to worry about the result.The result, the SPD's worst since 1946, will pile pressure on the party leader, Andrea Nahles, anda move that would almost certainly force fresh elections."National politics contributed considerably to the SPD's losses in Hesse," Nahles said shortly after the exit poll on Sunday evening.While she did not mention her own position, Nahles promised changes within her party and called on the CDU to sort its own internal conflicts. Nahles announced she would meet the SPD leadership on Monday to work out a list of goals for the party to achieve in government within a given timetable.The trouncing for the coalition parties comes shortly after a disastrous result in Bavaria widely seen as a protest against the failings of the Berlin government. It will be seen as further evidence of the shrinking of the mainstream political landscape across Germany and Europe more widely.that has been ruled by CDU-led coalitions for the past 20 years. At the state's previous regional election in 2013, the CDU secured 38.3% of the vote and the SPD 30.7%.Bouffier spoke on Sunday evening of "very ambivalent feelings" towards the result. On the one hand, he said,While Merkel has yet to react to the results, the CDU general secretary, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, also described the losses as "painful" and in the same breath congratulated Bouffier on having saved his coalition.As in Bavaria,at the expense of both coalition parties. The result reflects a nationwide surge, with the party polling at its highest level since 2011. Reacting to the exit polls, Priska Hinz, one of the Green's two top candidates in Hesse, said: "Hesse was never so Green as it is today."As in Bavaria, Hesse's flourishing economy and low unemployment has not prevented voters from drifting to the far right. The anti-immigrant Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) also made gains, coming fourth but still comfortably entering the state parliament for the first time on 12%."The AfD is now firmly established in the German electorate," tweeted the AfD leader, Alice Weidel. "Here to stay!"The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) were also celebrating, having cleared the 5% mark needed to re-enter parliament, with 7.5%. The FPD leader, Christian Linder, called the party the evening's "small winners". The hard-left Linke looked likely to stay in parliament with 6.5% of the vote.said Andrea Römmele, a communications professor at Berlin's Hertie School of Governance. Meanwhile,which Römmele described as the "worst outcome for the [party]".On the campaign trail this week Merkel was at pains to play down the significance of the regional vote in Hesse for her government, protesting thatA poll released on Sunday suggested at least half of voters in Hesse had seen the regional election as a chance to teach the government in Berlin a lesson."For me this will be a protest vote against all this nonsense in Berlin," said Heiko Becker, 48, a lifelong swing voter in the city of Fulda, speaking ahead of the vote. "Things are good for us in Hesse, but no one cares about that.