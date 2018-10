© Men's Health



The Build Up

Best for Fun, Not for Therapy

New Yorkers are picking up aluminum bats not to play ball, but to take a swing at mom's forgotten dishes and obsolete technology - all while beating the stress out of themselves.In August 2018, Jeffrey Yip opened The Rage Cage in ManhattanThe Rage Cage is not the first business to open(also known as destruction rooms) in the United States.The growing number of rage rooms has not only caught the attention of hot-heads, but alsoRage rooms made their way to the United States after Katsuya Hara opened a plate-smashing business with the purpose of relieving workers' stress in Tokyo, Japan called "The Venting Place" in 2008.Ten years later, the idea struck Yip as he was brainstorming business concepts with former co-workers.Since its opening, the rage room has attracted a diverse group of customers with varying intentions for destroying outdated video game consoles with a crowbar."Some people come here to have fun. You know, take pictures. Go on a first date," said Yip. "I say most of our customers are couples.Some rage rooms, though, say they aim to provide a therapeutic experience to elevate the customer's mood. Rage rooms such as Las Vegas's Sin City Smash say on their website that destruction therapy can lead to a "more productive and positive lifestyle."Warren referenced a 2002 study titled: "Does Venting Anger Feed or Extinguish the Flame? Catharsis, Rumination, Distraction, Anger and Aggressive Responding" where it was found thatNew York psychologist Ryan Fuller, Ph.D. , agrees. He says he doesn't know of any rage room studies specifically, but he was able to speak about existing studies.For this reason, Fuller recommends that there be an ongoing assessment of some sort."In general, with anything ... if you want to understand the impact you're having you would just continue to assess. Is it working? Do people feel better afterward?"According to Yip,nor is it a form of long-term therapy. More so, The Rage Cage is for those having a tough day or week who are looking for temporary relief and a smashing good time.Fuller says it makes sense that people find this activity fun since people like breaking norms. He also said that an argument could be made for people who go there to have fun, as long as they don't have a serious issue.He suggests instead, "they can learn how to cope and manage their emotions whether it's stress or sadness or embarrassment or anger using all these techniques like relaxation, like cognitive coping skills, [and] better communication skills."