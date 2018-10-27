If things are this bad now, how dreadful will the outlook be once we are deep into the next recession?

The political implications of this are considerable. As Ludwig von Mises once noted, once we get to the point that a majority of the voting population receives more in benefits than it pays in taxes, then voters will demand more and more wealth be transferred to them through government programs. It will then become politically necessary to extract larger and larger amounts of wealth from a minority in order to subsidize the majority.



Market economics will become less and less popular because the voters will have realized they can - in the words of James Bovard - "vote for a living" instead of work for a living.