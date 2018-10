© AFP



Who said anything about Israeli mercenaries?

But state terrorism is state terrorism, too.

"increasingly visible efforts to foment disorder and strife by supporting the Somozist National Guard based in Honduras in their forays into Nicaragua, where they torture and destroy in the manner in which they were trained by the United States for many years."

"Israel uses [billions upon billions of dollars in] U.S. aid to fund its ongoing occupation of Palestine and Syria and its military campaigns, which in turn serve as a laboratory to develop weapons, surveillance technology, and tactics of population control that are then marketed across the globe."

About the Author:



Belén Fernández is the author of The Imperial Messenger: Thomas Friedman at Work, published by Verso. She is a contributing editor at Jacobin magazine.

Just as it serviced murderous regimes in Central America in the 1980s,In the aftermath of the 2009 coup in Honduras , I had the opportunity to interview deposed President Manuel Zelaya, who, having been kindly escorted in his pajamas to Costa Rica by the Honduran military, had then resurfaced in Tegucigalpa and taken refuge in the embassy of Brazil. The interview took place via an intermediary inside the embassy, who conveyed my questions to Zelaya.One topic we touched on wasThis had unleashed a predictable hullabaloo in international media, with commentators tripping over each other to portray the besieged leader as an anti-Semite extraordinaire on some sort of permanent acid trip.In my write-up of the interview, which was published in an insignificant publication, I happened to point out thatWhen the piece came out, the publisher of another insignificant publication - to which I had contributed some anti-coup articles - threw a fit. How dare I bring the Israelis into it; I would alienate all of Washington!The security agreement, announced on August 20, would add to an existing collection of pacts cemented during Hernández's visit to Israel last year in the company of several ministers and the Honduran military chief. The Jerusalem Post noted that, in addition to development deals on agriculture and water management,made an agreement that didn't require "any documentation or signatures." Both leaders pledged "to speak out on behalf of the other's country in all international forums, and particularly when speaking to members of the U.S. Congress."The Post also drew attention toIn the early 1990s, Hernández received a scholarship to said program - a twist of fate that, the Post observed unironically, "has obviously paid off." According to the Honduran daily La Tribuna, Hernández claims thatwould enhance the state's ability to fight organized crime, presumably via new-and-improved weaponry.the president is quoted as speculating,There has been much handwringing over the dismal security situation in Honduras - which incidentally reached unprecedentedly appalling proportions after the coup, for anyone who would like to draw conclusions on that front. But when so much of the crime in the country is committed by Honduran security forces themselves , it's difficult to see how giving them better weapons is going to fix matters.Granted,And while the Honduran authorities are already quite good at this, as well, there's always room for improvement.During his 2015 pilgrimage to Israel, Hernández made sure to present an easily digestible version of the violence in Honduras: it was the fault of the drug traffickers, period. As The Jerusalem Post reported, Israeli President Rivlin's sympathetic response was thatThis was no doubt music to the ears of the Honduran government, which has long been itching to have its very own war on terror This has been especially clear since the early 1980s, when Israel helped Honduras circumnavigate some minor obstacles to arming itself to the teeth. The obstructions owed to- abuses that were of course completely permissible as long as the U.S. was not too blatantly linked to them.in his book Fateful Triangle: The United States, Israel, and the Palestinians, then-Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon visited Honduras in 1982 to implementthat reportedly "involved sophisticated jet fighters, tanks, Galil assault rifles (standard issue for state terrorists in Central America), training for officers, troops and pilots, and perhaps missiles."Documenting Israel's "considerable" services to various homicidal Central American outfits through 1983 - when Fateful Triangle was first published - Chomsky notes that the particular significance of Israeli assistance to Honduras had to do with Ronald Reagan'sAccording to Chomsky,Again, the word "mercenaries" comes to mind.Now, decades later,These strategies and methods have undergone ample testing in the field. As a report by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN), titled "Israel's Worldwide Role in Repression," summarizes:For an elite minority of Hondurans, there's also plenty of profit to be made off of an ever-worsening security situation requiring ever more intense applications of "security."And while Hernández's own special relationship will no doubt continue to pay off,