Syria's government has approved an inspection by the joint panel of UN experts and a chemical weapons watchdog to two research centers, the deputy foreign minister told Sputnik.Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said.Currently, the minister who is a former Syrian top diplomat in the UN, heads a state committee that guarantees that Syria remains in compliance with a UN convention banning nuclear weapons after it destroyed them in a verified process in 2013.Earlier this month, the United Nations announced that it had picked two research centers in Barza and Jamraya, north of Damascus, for inspection by a UN-OPCW joint mechanism.The US-led coalition is conducting military operations in Syria against the Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia). The coalition's strikes have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the United Nations.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia