OPCW report on Syria is 'cynical and politicized' - Moscow
Fort Russ News
Tue, 26 Jun 2018 16:44 UTC
"We pay attention to the report of the Technical Secretariat of the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the implementation of the decision of the 83rd session of the OPCW Executive Council, in which case the target, of course, was the Research Center with facilities in the cities of 'Barza' and 'Dzhamrayya'," the statement said.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "for Syria, it had a key importance from the national economic point of view."
"This civil facility was erased from the face of the Earth on April 14 as a result of a joint missile attack from the US, UK and France," the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department said.
"We have repeatedly pointed out that the requirements set out in the report for Syria go beyond the framework of the Chemical Conventions. The attempt to gain unrestricted and unconditional access by OPCW inspectors to any military and civilian infrastructure does not fit into any international legal framework. Clearly, such a document was adopted under the strongest pressure from the United States and its closest allies," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.
The Foreign Ministry added that "it would be interesting to look at the US itself if anyone wanted to inspect their own facilities in a similar way."
The Foreign Ministry also noted the "provocative and cynical nature of the OPCW report".
Russia also did not highlight the hypocrisy that Israel never has its nuclear and chemical weapon facilities ever inspected by the OPCW.
This planet is haunted by us; the other occupants just evade boredom by filling our skies and our seas with monsters.
