© Yousef Albostany/Local Committee of Arbeen/Associated Press



Moscow has classified the report of the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW on the results of the inspection of facilities in the Syrian regions of Barza and Dzhamraye as. According to a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry,"We pay attention to the report of the Technical Secretariat of the Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the implementation of the decision of the 83rd session of the OPCW Executive Council, in which case the target, of course, was the Research Center with facilities in the cities of 'Barza' and 'Dzhamrayya'," the statement said.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "for Syria, it had a key importance from the national economic point of view.""This civil facility was erased from the face of the Earth on April 14 as a result of a joint missile attack from the US, UK and France," the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department said."We have repeatedly pointed out that the requirements set out in the report for Syria go beyond the framework of the Chemical Conventions.. Clearly, such a document was adopted under the strongest pressure from the United States and its closest allies," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.The Foreign Ministry added that "it would be interesting to look at the US itself if anyone wanted to inspect their own facilities in a similar way."The Foreign Ministry also noted the "provocative and cynical nature of the OPCW report".