© Sputnik/Ekaterina Yanson



"The war gained momentum, the troops took cities by storm, and there was a lot of misinformation about the situation in the territories controlled by them. The army was incriminated with theft, destruction, violence, and murder. The Syrian army was guilty every time, and the civilian was always a victim. And then we began to follow the army in order to document its entrance into every town so that from the very beginning we could deliver the story from the field. At first, that was our mission. And only then they began to call us war correspondents. We were there to inform about what was going on," Yara explains.

Hell in the Thralls of the Free Syrian Army

"It was a sincere desire; I believe that I am responsible for the crew. Then, after we were released, his mother came to me to find out where her son, who had left with me was. It was very hard. It is unthinkable for me that one Syrian can kill another. I was sure that they were not Syrians. But it turned out that they were Syrians, some of whom studied with me (before the war, ed. note)," Yara specifies.

"I have developed a feeling of guilt for the fate of colleagues. Perhaps, because of my desperate courage, my coworkers followed me, and I felt guilty. Then my mother asked me to leave this job, she was very worried about me. But our creed continues, and a new generation of journalists has come to replace us," Yara says.

Syria's first military correspondent has shed light on what it was like to be held captive by the Free Syrian Army rebels, revealing the "horror, humiliation, beatings and rape attempts" in an interview with Sputnik.Yara Saleh told Sputnik.The thirty-two-year-old anchorwoman from state television channel Al-Ekhbariya arrived in the military zone 8 months after the start of the conflict that broke out in March 2011 andYara, when answering the question of why she had chosen a profession that was so unusual for a woman of her background, said that at first she and her deceased colleague and friend Yara Abbas did not think too much about what being a war correspondent meant.Yara does not refer to them as anything other than "terrorists."Only in 2013, the world began to recognize thatYara says. Since 2011, she and her camera crew have tried to prove that the other belligerent party had weapons;Damascus, the north of Daraa, Idlib and Deir ez-Zor, as well as the provinces of Homs, Hama, and Latakia - this is an approximate route that the journalist crossed in two and a half years, a period comparable to the service tenure in the Syrian army.the journalist says that during these long months, by her account,One of the worst pages of her work as a war correspondent, if not to say her whole life, is connected with them. In the summer of 2012,near the village of Al-Tall, a western suburb of Damascus."The leader of the terrorists issuedThen they were ordered to leave the journalists alive, to then exchange them for terrorists, but Hatem (assistant cameraman, ed. note) had already been shot dead," Yara recalled in a trembling voice with tears in her eyes.According to Yara, members of the FSA, among whom there was one Saudi, first of all, took interest in the journalists' religious affiliation. The spirit of takrifism (a radical Islamist ideology, which is based on accusing Muslims of being non-believers) manifested itself in full. "They made me wear a burqa. Those who called for freedom in Syria made me pray. They have a second name: Daesh because they are no different from them.""I have his face in front of my eyes when they dragged him to execution," Yara says.Fifteen days after being released, Yara began to work again. She learned about the death of her colleague Yara Abbas; saw her comrade being wounded by a shell fragment, and after two and a half years she decided to leave the work of a war correspondent.