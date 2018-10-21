© AFP 2018 / Abdulmonam Eassa

A sum of 11 members of the pro-militants White Helmets Organization and non-Syrians experts were killed after a huge explosion at the terrorists' chemical workshop in Idlib province near the border with Turkey, a Russian media outlet reported on Saturday.The Arabic-language website of Russia's state news agency, Sputnik, quoted well-informed sources as disclosing that a huge blast broke out at a workshop of the terrorists used for making chemicals in the small town of Tarmanin in Northern Idlib near the border with Turkey.It further said that the workshop included a large volume of chemical, explosive materials and liquid chlorine barrels, adding that nine British, Chechen and Turkish experts and 2 members of the White Helmets were killed in the blast.Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) along with the White Helmets had already cooperated in transferring chemicals to unknown locations in Northern Syria.The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported earlier this month that a group of ISIL militants attacked Tahrir al-Sham's positions in the town of al-Latamina in Northern Hama, killing 2 white helmets and seizing 2 chlorine gas cylinders.It added that 6 terrorists were killed in the clashes and the ISIL terrorists transferred the chlorine gas cargos to Southern Aleppo.Media reports had said in September that Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at and pro-militants White Helmet Organization intend to stage a false flag chemical attack in Northern and Northwestern Hama and would make a fake video to raise allegation against Damascus forces