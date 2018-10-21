© Reuters / Luke MacGregor



The Environment Agency (EA) is investigating suspected widespread abuse and fraud within Britain's plastics recycling industry. It will deal with complaints that firms and organized crime are abusing the system.Data from the EA showed thatover concerns of high contamination rates.The EA said it was pursuing "several lines of enquiry," including allegations that the. The investigation will also look into UK firms accused of shipping contaminated waste when non-recyclable items are mixed in with recyclables items.. It includes plastic bottles, yoghurt pots and other items. The export industry is reportedly worth £50 million ($65 million) per year.said an EA spokesman. "We have a specialist central investigative team and dedicated staff up and down the country who tackle it. We take seriously all allegations of fraud and... will bring fraudsters and criminals to justice," he told the BBC.The enquiry. Poland is also considering restrictions.