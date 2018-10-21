© AP Photo / Dar Yasin

At least 11 people, including six children, have been killed as a result of an explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday, on the second day of parliamentary elections in the country, spokesperson for the provincial governor said in a statement obtained by Sputnik."A total of 11 Afghans, including one woman and six children, have been killed as a result of the explosion of a car that was laden with an improvised explosive device," the statement said.The attack was carried out in the province's Achin district, which is believed to be the main stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group in the east of the country.Before the parliamentary elections, militants of the Taliban movement, which does not recognize the vote, announced their intention to sabotage the electoral process.This year's elections have become the first parliamentary election in Afghanistan since 2010. In 2016, the election was postponed over the unstable security situation in the country, where various militant groups, including the Taliban and the Daesh, carry out regular terrorist attacks and fight for power against Kabul.