former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said.Olmert told TV channel i24NEWS on Friday, explaining thatOlmert, who governed Israel from 2006 to 2009, offered Palestinian leadership rejected the plan back then, but Olmert believes that if such a deal would reappear of the table today, things would be completely different. He is "certain" that the Palestinians will sign off to the same model now."I know Palestinians. Many of them think that their failure to sign an agreement with me towards the end of 2008 was a historic mistake," the former Kadima party leader said. He added that the only ones opposing such a deal would be "extremists" like Netanyahu and his allies who reject the two-state solution.Ehud Olmert is a controversial figure in Israeli politics. He was given a six-year prison sentence for graft and bribery but was released on parole last year, after serving just 16 months. In mid-2000s,- the idea loathed by the current government, which says that pulling out of Gaza exposed Israel to terrorist threats. During his TV interview, Olmert insisted that withdrawing from Gaza was the right call.Olmert stated, citing the success of the Iron Dome air defense system. "Rocket attacks are very unpleasantAccording to the former Prime Minister, it is crucial for Tel Aviv to "separate from the Palestinians" and have borders "recognized by the international community." A deal with Palestinians would "dramatically change the environment" in the Middle East, and will allow Israel to flourish, Olmert concluded.