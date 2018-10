More thanwere found in a home in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.on the 1000 block of Station Road.Officials from the Lehigh County Humane Society and the Lehigh County SPCA were on site to assist with the animals that were found.Officer Tracie Graham of the Montgomery County SPCA calls itEarlier in the week, Lehigh county officials raided another home connected to the two residents, where they found another 100 animals there, including snakes, dogs and exotic birds.Officials say two people live in the home. The owners of the animals have not been charged yet, but both Lehigh and Montgomery Counties are consulting with their District Attorney's Offices and expect to file charges. Those charges could range from citations to felonies."These charges can range anywhere from summaries all the way up to felonies, depending on the degree of cruelty," Graham says. "It's too early in the investigation to determine what charges will be filed, but I am fairly confident we will be filing charges in this particular case."You can watch CBS' video coverage here